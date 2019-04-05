UN identifies need for anti-torture training

In the latest evaluation of the Macau SAR by the United Nations Committee against Torture (CAT) of the implementation of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, a training need was identified for the personnel in the Macau security branches, according to a statement from the Legal Affairs Bureau.

In this regard, the Committee recommended that Macau should consider the provision of specialized training in the CAT area.

Given the importance of this type of specific training for the personnel of the security branches, the Legal Affairs Bureau, the Legal and Judicial Training Centre, and the Macau Security Forces Training College will jointly organize a workshop on the “Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment”, which will take place from April 8 to 12, for the staff of the Unitary Police Service, the Customs Services, the Judiciary Police and the Public Security Police Force.

The workshop is integrated as part of the 3rd Macau–European Union Co-operation Program in the Legal Field. It will feature as its guest speakers Michael Kellet, vice president of the Board of Association for the Prevention of Torture, Geneva, Switzerland and Matthew John Sands, a human rights lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University, Britain.

The workshop will be conducted in English with simultaneous translation into Cantonese. This specialized training initiative will last for five days with a course load of 30 hours. DB

