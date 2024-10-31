UNESCO approves new project for Calçada do Gaio building

The president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Deland Leong, has said the addition of a rooftop access structure on the high-rise project at Calçada do Gaio 18-20 will not exceed the world heritage height limit and has been approved by UNESCO.

In a written inquiry, lawmaker Ron Lam had expressed concerns from residents that the addition of such rooftop structures on high-rise developments could potentially surpass the world heritage height restriction.

However, in an interview yesterday, Leong clarified that during the project’s planning process, the authorities have maintained communications with the State Administration of Cultural Heritage and invited professional organizations to conduct World Heritage impact assessments on the cultural heritage site.

Leong said the authorities have submitted detailed drawings of the building, including the rooftop access structure and equipment room, to relevant organizations and the UNESCO World Heritage Center.

She said UNESCO is aware of the rooftop structure’s height and has agreed the project will adhere to the existing 19-story height of 81.32 meters above sea level, without any additional construction exceeding the original height.

This announcement comes as a relief to the local Concern Group for the Protection of the Guia Lighthouse, which had previously voiced concerns about the ongoing reconstruction of the building and advocated for a reduction in its height.

The group had also unsuccessfully requested access to the government’s report on the project and for UNESCO to send a team of experts to assess the situation.

With UNESCO’s approval of the rooftop access structure, the high-rise project at Calçada do Gaio 18-20 can now proceed within the established world heritage height limits, addressing the concerns raised.