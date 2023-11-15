UnionPay launches QR-code cash withdrawals

UnionPay International has launched its QR-based cash withdrawal service in Macau, with BNU being the first local bank to launch in the market. The Portuguese bank’s customers can now use the bank’s mobile application to withdraw cash from ATMs that support UnionPay’s QR-based cash withdrawal service, not only in Macau but also from ATMs in mainland China and Hong Kong. According to a statement issued by the bank, “To withdraw cash, users can verify their identity on the BNU App and enter cash withdrawal instructions, then press the ‘UnionPay QR code withdrawal’ option at the ATM, scan the QR code displayed on the screen, and enter the password when prompted on the BNU App.”

