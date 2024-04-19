Urban renewal and revitalization

Ip Sio Kai wants the government to adopt a different strategy in its approach to the idea of renewal and revitalization of the old neighborhoods. The lawmaker said that “urban renewal is not only a transformation of urban physiognomy but also a continuity and innovation of historical heritage,” explaining that “to renovate” does not mean “to reconstruct” old buildings but can also pass through the “restoration” of the old buildings to their former look and purpose so that residents and tourists can “feel the historic environment of the city.”

Ip also noted that such works can also create local jobs and, consequently, wealth. He wants the government to explain to building owners that restoring their buildings will increase the building’s value.