Vietnamese community marks Women’s Day with cultural celebration

The Overseas Vietnamese Association in Macau held a gathering to celebrate International Women’s Day, drawing about 160 Vietnamese residents. The event featured the first Vietnamese traditional costume fashion competition, where more than 30 participants showcased culturally distinctive attire to highlight Vietnamese heritage. Some participants said wearing traditional attire made them feel closer to home and helped ease homesickness while promoting their culture in Macau. Data from the association shows that about 9,600 Vietnamese people work in Macau, most of whom are women.

