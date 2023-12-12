Visa free to Kyrgyzstan for Macau passport holders

Holders of the Macau SAR Passport may enter Kyrgyzstan without a visa for a maximum stay of 30 days, the Identification Services Bureau has announced. The announcement came after the Macao Special Administrative Region received a notification from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, via the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China. At present, a total of 145 countries or territories have agreed to grant visa-free access or visa-on-arrival to Macau SAR Passport holders. In addition, 26 countries have confirmed that Macau SAR Passport holders can apply for an e-visa or apply for visas online.

