Visitor arrivals down 6% in November

Visitor arrivals soared by 604.9% year-on-year to 2.58 million in November; however, the figure represented a drop of 6.3% month-on-month, data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated. As regards source of visitors, the number of visitors from mainland China jumped by 452.9% year-on-year to 1.77 million, with those traveling under the Individual Visit Scheme (875,036) surging by 648.6%. Visitors from Hong Kong (558,249) and Taiwan (55,144) rocketed by 1,347.7% and 890.2% year-on-year respectively. In the first eleven months of 2023, the number of visitor arrivals increased by 375.8% year-on-year to 25.27 million.

