Visitor arrivals surpass 3.2 million in October

Visitor arrivals surpassed 3.2 million in October 2019, according to the latest data from the Statistics and Census Service, up by 1.8% year-on-year.

The marginal growth was led by an 8.1% year-on-year rise in same-day visitors (1.73 million), but was dampened by a 4.8% fall in overnight visitors (1.47 million). The average length of stay of visitors held steady year-on-year at 1.2 days, with overnight visitors extending their stay by 0.1 days to 2.4 days, and same-day visitors remaining unchanged at 0.2 days.

Analyzed by place of origin, the number of visitors from mainland China increased by 1.5% year-on-year to 2.3 million, with over half coming from Guangdong province. Visitors from Hong Kong (567,700) and Taiwan (84,800) increased by 11.5% and 3.6% respectively, while those from South Korea (43,300) fell by 28.1% year-on-year.

For the first 10 months of the year, visitor arrivals were over 33.4 million, representing growth of 15.3% compared to the same period last year. Same-day visitors increased 28% to reach 17.66 million, while overnight visitors grew 3.9% to 15.74 million.

Mainland Chinese visitors continued to make up the bulk of tourists to Macau, reaching almost 23.8 million, or 15.9% more than in the first 10 months of 2018. DB