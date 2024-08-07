Visitor spending rebounds in first half of 2024

According to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) published yesterday, total spending by visitors rose 15.8% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2019. The increase comes as the city continues its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Total visitor spending, excluding gaming expenses, reached MOP37.79 billion in the first six months of the year, up 16.4% from the same period in 2023. Overnight visitors spent MOP30.45 billion, a 13.1% increase year-over-year, while same-day visitors spent MOP7.33 billion, up 32.4%.

Per-capita spending fell 18.9% to MOP2,260, due to a high base of comparison in early 2023 when pent-up demand was released. Spending on shopping accounted for 47.1% of the total, followed by accommodation (24.6%) and food & beverages (20.5%).

Visitors from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan saw per-capita spending declines of 25.5%, 8.7% and 9.1% respectively. But, compared to 2019, spending by these visitors grew 44.4%, 17.5%, and 53%. Visitors from Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Japan and Malaysia all recorded 20-100% increases in per-capita spending as compared to 2019.

In the second quarter (Q2), total visitor spending edged down 0.2% year-over-year to MOP17.44 billion, while per-capita spending fell 14.8% to MOP2,223. However, both metrics were up over 11% compared to Q2 2019. NS