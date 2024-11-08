Visitor spending up 8% y-o-y

Visitor spending in Macau (excluding gaming) rose by 8% year-on-year to MOP56.21 billion in the first three quarters of 2024, driven by a 30.1% increase in visitor arrivals. Data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows that overnight visitors spent MOP46.03 billion, while same-day visitors contributed MOP10.18 billion. Per-capita spending was MOP2,168, down 17% year-on-year but up 36.9% compared to 2019. Visitors primarily spent on shopping (45.6%), accommodation (25.5%), and food & beverages (20.8%). Notably, spending from international visitors surged by 59.8% since 2019.

