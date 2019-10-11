Visitor stunned by hotel security situation

A tourist from Taiwan was frightened to find out that the door to her room at a four-star hotel in Macau had been opened while she was asleep. As reported by Taiwanese news outlet TVBS, the incident did not cause her any financial loss or physical injury.

The report did not disclose which was the hotel in question, but stated that the room cost the tourist more than NTD4,000, approximately MOP1,000, per night. It was also reported that the room had a balcony overlooking the shore.

On the fourth night of her trip, the woman woke to find an intruder attempting to open the door to her room. Luckily, she had used the security lock, so the door was not completely opened. According to the report, the intruder tried to forcibly open the door on their second attempt, creating a loud “bang.”

After her discovery, the woman went to reception and asked the staff about the incident. She also requested the surveillance camera footage to be viewed, however, the staff member replied saying that only under police instruction would the footage be available for her viewing.

The woman then reported the incident to the police, who did not pursue the case as there was no actual loss. She was astonished, so she changed the dates of her flights and ended her trip a day earlier than planned. AL