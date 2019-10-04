Visitors detoured from St. Paul’s Ruins due to crowdedness

The Public Security Police Force took measures to control the roads around the Ruins of St. Paul’s yesterday afternoon as the quantity of people trying to reach and leave the area surged.

At 2:30 p.m. yesterday, the Public Security Police announced that it would control the flow of people around the famous tourist attraction. People moving up to the Ruins from Senado Square or Rua de São Domingos had to use Rua de São Paulo through Rua da Palha. The popular souvenir slope was turned into a one-way street.

As such, people departing the tourist attraction had to take other routes from Rua de São Paulo. Possible routes included taking the staircase at Calçada do Amparo down to Rua de Nossa Sra. Do Amparo, which was closed yesterday afternoon to motor traffic.

Another route was to take the mid-hill section of Rua de São Paulo to Camões Garden. Otherwise, people could take to the back of the Ruins and leave the area through Rua de D. Belchior Carneiro.

They could also cross the Mount Fortress and walk to the area near Kiang Wu Hospital or the Portuguese Consulate.

The cordon was lifted at 5:30 p.m.. AL