VIVA Macau returns with 80 performing groups

The 2019 Macao International Parade is set to feature some 1,800 artists from 61 local groups and 19 groups from across the globe on December 8, as announced by the Macao Government Tourism Office yesterday in a press conference.

Themed around the cultures of countries and regions along the initiative “One Belt, One Road,” the participating groups will depart from the Ruins of St. Paul, passing through the Senado Square and will continue its way to the VIVA Carnival on Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van.

On the day of the Parade, performing groups Traditions Association and Portugal Artfusion will tell the story of Portuguese tea farmers through stilts and physical theatre performances, while the group Acrobatic Kenya will present a series of acrobatic moves; among others.

In addition, performers from Zhanjiang of Guangdong Province will present Zhanjiang Human Dragon Dance, one of the first art performances in Guangdong to be inscribed in the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Meanwhile, a series of outreach activities will be extended to various districts, and a series of promotional activities such as a photography contest and interactive games will also be launched.

The parade will also hold “Lectures on Cultural Topics,” inviting foreign art groups to teach and share their experience with students about arts in campuses, and would hold performing workshops.

The performing groups will come from Angola, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Hungary, Chili, Cyprus, New Zealand, Italy and Russia among others. LV