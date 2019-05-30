Volleyball | China defeats Belgium 3-0 in second game

The FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League Macao 2019 ushered in its second day of competition yesterday, with the Chinese women’s volleyball team defeating Belgium 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-14).

Gong Xiangyu, Zhang Changning and Li Yingying snatched high points to empower China to beat Belgium. The coach of the Chinese national team, Lang Ping, also sent young players to join the final round.

Earlier in the day, Thailand defeated South Korea 3-1 by 25-21, 19-25, 25-19 and 25-20.

In Tuesday’s opening matches, Korea claimed the first victory, beating Belgium by an expressive 3-0 whitewash, while China went on to duplicate the success with a 3-0 victory over Thailand.

China will face South Korea today, while Belgium are to take on the Thailand.

Last year, the FIVB replaced the FIVB World Grand Prix with the new FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League. A total of 16 teams, including 12 core teams and four challenger teams, will compete in the six-week tournament this year. DB/Xinhua