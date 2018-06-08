Wan Kuok Koi announces investment in Cambodia

Wan Kuok Koi, one of the most infamous and feared triad leaders before Macau’s handover, has announced plans to invest in Cambodia.

On May 20, Wan appeared at the opening ceremony of the World Hongmen History and Culture Association Headquarters, in Cambodia.

“We will establish Hongmen schools in order to let foreigners and overseas Chinese study Chinese books, and to let foreigners read about [topics such as] loyalty, filial piety, benevolence, and justice,” said Wan in an interview with the Hong Kong press.

“[We] want to open elderly care homes and schools. All [these projects] need money. Rich people do not dare to support Hongmen [because they are] afraid Hongmen is [a] sensitive [group],” he added.

During the ceremony, HB (Hongmen cryptocurrency) was launched. According to Wan, he expects to issue one billion HB, each valued at one USD.

“Nowadays, blockchain is unstoppable. […] Therefore, we issued HB to have a financial value. Afterwards, I can work on the Chinese cultural city,” said Wan.

He added that Hongmen will cooperate with the state’s long-term plans.

Wan, also known as “Broken Tooth”, also plans to invest in e-commerce and intends to launch Hongmen-related watches, tea, hotels and casinos.

