Wang Sai Man inaugurated, takes his seat as lawmaker

Wang Sai Man, the winner of the Legislative Assembly (AL) indirect constituency’s by-election has been inaugurated as a lawmaker, taking his seat at the AL for the first time during yesterday’s plenary session.

The lawmaker elected in representation of the industrial, commercial and financial sector was officially inaugurated in a ceremony held at the AL a few minutes before the plenary session.

After the ceremony and speaking to the media the lawmaker addressed some of the measures expected to be announced later this week by the president Xi Jinping saying, “I think the idea of creating in Macau a stock exchange is a very good idea and I hope we [at the AL] can pay our support to promote such an initiative.”

Commenting on the development of Hengqin Island and the possibility of Macau taking on more roles in its development, Wang said, “I hope that during his visit to Macau, President Xi Jinping can give us more orientation on that topic.”

Also questioned by the media on if he fears to have his duties as lawmaker suspended due to the issue previously noted and under investigation by the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election (CAEAL) case, lawmaker Wang said that he would not comment.

After the election, the president of the CAEAL, Tong Hio Fong, told the media that despite winning the election, Wang Sai Man was under investigation by the Commission for an alleged instance of electoral fraud.

The investigation was prompted by a piece of information received by the CAEAL claiming that the sole candidate had campaigned on voting day, which, if proved, would violate the law.

A total of 822 ballots were cast from 920 eligible voters, a figure that represents a voter turnout rate of approximately 89%. Representing the “União dos Interesses Empresariais de Macau,” Wang received 813 votes.