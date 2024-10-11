Wannasrichan leads the way on Macao Open day 1

Thailand’s Rattanon Wannasrichan delivered an exceptional performance on the first day of the SJM Macao Open, carding a flawless bogey-free nine-under-par 61 to take an early lead.

The 27-year-old Thai golfer, seeking his breakthrough victory on the Asian Tour, demonstrated impressive form throughout the round, continuing the momentum from last week’s Mercuries Taiwan Masters, where he secured a tied 4th finish. Reflecting on his spectacular start, Wannasrichan said, “I’m so happy and excited to be here. I have played in this tournament for about ten years and like the golf course. And the key with this golf course is you need to hit a good tee shot.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the tournament, Rattanon plans to keep things simple: “Play the same; just hit a good tee shot this week.”