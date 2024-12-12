Warner Bros. Discovery and MGTO to unveil ‘Monumental Macao’

Monumental Macao,” a documentary exploring the region’s rich historical and cultural tapestry, was announced earlier this week.

The documentary, produced by Warner Bros. Discovery in collaboration with the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

It will air on various Discovery channels across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

The documentary is said to employ a unique storytelling approach that highlights the significance of Macau’s iconic buildings while narrating the region’s evolution over the centuries.

Viewers will journey through architectural marvels, culinary delights, technological advancements, and a vibrant arts scene.

By bridging past and present, “Monumental Macao” showcases contemporary narratives from those leading the cultural renaissance in Macau.

“Monumental Macao” weaves together stories of the region’s monuments to uncover its centuries-old history.

Using architecture as a lens, the documentary explores Macau’s transformation from a Portuguese colony to a dynamic cultural hub in Asia.

The documentary will premiere on several Discovery channels, including Discovery Channel Japan Dec. 18, Discovery Channel SEA Dec. 19, and Discovery Channel India Dec 21. NS