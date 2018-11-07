We correct

In a November 5 article titled “US trade union investigating firms linked to Angela Leong” the Times incorrectly described the nature of a venture between Paradise Enterprise Limited and a subsidiary of International Game Technology (IGT).

On Monday, the Times updated the website with an accurate description after receiving a letter from Paradise clarifying the nature as a “strategic agreement” for the licensing of certain patents and technology for a fixed period.

“We write to draw your attention that we, Paradise Enterprise Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively the “Group”) do not have any venture with IGT to operate any satellite casinos in Macau. As reported in our annual reports, the Group entered into a service contract with SJM in 2007 for the provision of casino management services. Further, in April 2016, the Group entered into a strategic agreement with IGT whereby the Group has assigned and licensed certain patents of the Group and associated technology to IGT for a period of 15 years. All of such matters are indeed public records, which have been disclosed pursuant to the requisite provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.”

In an October 31 letter addressed to Macau’s Court of Final Appeal, a division of the U.S.-based trade union International Union of Operating Engineers, known as Local 501, said it was investigating a venture between slot machine and lottery games provider International Game Technology (IGT) and Hong Kong-listed Paradise.

As part of the investigation, Local 501 was seeking clarification on the declaration of lawmaker Angela Leong’s financial disclosure form, and whether she had any links to 23 Macau-based companies not included in the declaration.

The Times apologizes to our readers for the mistake.

