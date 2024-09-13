What’s the hype over electric vehicles in Macau?

Macau has seen rapid growth in electric vehicle (EV) adoption in recent years, fueled by strong consumer demand and supportive government policies. However, some experts argue the territory’s tax incentives for EVs could be better structured to maximize environmental benefits.

Macau’s EV market is experiencing a surge of growth, with the territory emerging as a promising hub for EV adoption. According to data from Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), the numbers show a compelling picture of this trend.

Macau customs service’s data shows a 55% increase in electric heavy passenger vehicles, a 34% increase in electric light vehicles, an increase in electric trucks (from zero to two), and a 5.6% decrease in electric motorcycles from January-July 2023 to January-July 2024.

As of January 2024, Macau had a total of 1,324 registered EVs, marking a significant increase from 784 in the same month the previous year. EVs in January account for an impressive 32.48% of new vehicle registrations in the territory. This rapid uptake is driven by strong consumer interest, with Macau residents favoring EVs from leading brands such as Tesla, BMW, BYD, and Mercedes-Benz.

The government has also played a role in driving EV adoption, with 110 EVs in its own fleet by the end of 2023, including 71 light cars, one heavy vehicle, and 38 motorcycles. However, EVs still represent only 3.23% of Macau’s total registered vehicle fleet of around 252,000.

According to statistics from DSEC, China has been the largest source of EV imports into Macau so far in 2024, supplying 894 EVs from January to July. Germany was the second largest, providing 129 EVs. Total imports have reached 1,082 so far in July 2024.

China and Germany have dominated imports since 2021. Prior to that, the US was the main source, importing around 400 EVs in 2020 and 100 in 2019.

Overall, EV imports have steadily risen each year, with a particularly rapid increase so far in 2024. Imports in the first seven months have already reached 72% of the total for all of 2023. This demonstrates accelerating growth in EV adoption and import rates.

Low taxes, high fuel prices

Macau’s favorable tax policies have driven the surge in EV sales in the territory. Luxury EVs are significantly more affordable in Macau thanks to unrestricted tax exemptions. For example, an HKD838,000 luxury EV in Hong Kong costs just HKD428,000 in Macau, representing a 4 million HKD loss in tax revenue per vehicle.

While these incentives have effectively promoted EV adoption, some lawmakers like Ron Lam have questioned the true environmental benefits. Lam argues that Macau’s tax exemptions have created a “tax haven” for luxury cars without real environmental gains or restrictions. They disproportionately benefit the wealthy and provide minimal emissions reductions. Lam calls for clearer vehicle categories and a reevaluation of taxes to better support sustainable transportation.

Nevertheless, Macau’s EV market continues growing rapidly. Import trends suggest 2024 may surpass 2023’s 1,486 imported EVs.

Interviews with Macau EV owners reveal multiple adoption drivers. Some cited technological appeal, with MacGyver Leong saying that “the main reason for purchasing my EV was because of its technology.”Others emphasized financial considerations including rising gas prices and EVs offering sustainable alternatives that conserve oil and cut emissions, according to Belinda Chan. Several stressed long-term fuel and maintenance savings from going electric, such as Jim Cheang who emphasized the “long-term fuel and maintenance cost savings of going electric.”

In fact, Macau’s EV incentives have emerged as a key purchase influencer. Multiple owners cited significant import and annual tax savings as a major reason for choosing electric. As Cheang stated, “The government’s exemption of car purchase taxes and annual vehicle taxes are significant incentives for buying an electric vehicle and are important factors that influenced my decision.”

While environmental concerns were not sole or primary motivators for all, many did acknowledge EVs’ sustainability benefits as a contributing factor. Brian Mok noted, “Considering that the government is supporting environmentally friendly policies, sustainability considerations may act as a minor reason in favor of choosing electronic cars.”

The EV owners highlighted several key advantages of owning an electric vehicle. Leong praised the auto-pilot features, finding them particularly useful for longer drives. Chan emphasized the convenience of EVs in Macau’s compact urban environment, noting their low energy consumption.

Many cited financial benefits as well, including significant savings on fuel and maintenance costs compared to gas vehicles. As Cheang explained, his monthly fuel expenses dropped from around MOP2,100 to just MOP300 after switching to an EV.

Some appreciated the environmental advantages of zero-emissions driving. Cheang expressed satisfaction in “knowing that I’m reducing my carbon footprint.” Mok simply enjoyed the “surge of acceleration” from the EV’s rapid pickup.

However, not all experiences were positive. Mok noted an issue with cockroaches infesting his Tesla, which he disliked. The availability and affordability of charging infrastructure were also concerns raised by owners.

The EV owners had mixed reviews of charging facilities in Macau. Leong and Chan were generally satisfied, with the latter praising the “abundant free charging stations for Teslas” during their first few years of purchasing their EVs. Although they are no longer free, there are still a lot of charging facilities in public car parks.

In contrast, Cheang felt there was “room for improvement” in the network, noting government charging was “relatively expensive.” He suggested subsidies for home installations to encourage broader adoption.

Mok also expressed frustration with introduced fees, as he initially expected free charging when purchasing his Tesla.

Overall, the interviews suggest that Macau has made strides in developing its EV charging infrastructure, but must ensure accessibility and affordability for owners.

Environment benefits, economic risks

The adoption of electric vehicles in Macau holds significant environmental benefits but also poses challenges to the local economy and infrastructure according to Antonio Trindade, president of the Macau Association of Environment Protection Industry and President and CEO of CESL Asia Investments and Services Limited.

When asked about the potential impact of widespread electric vehicle use in Macau, Trindade was optimistic about the reduced air pollution, saying, “Most of the air pollution would come from traffic. It’s localized pollution, not the pollution that comes from the surrounding areas of Macau.” Switching to electric vehicles could “vastly improve Macau’s air quality by eliminating emissions from the internal combustion engines” that currently generate most of the traffic pollution.

However, Trindade acknowledged that the transition also presents challenges. Existing car dealerships that sell gas vehicles may lose business to electric vehicle importers from mainland China. As Trindade stated, “the suppliers of electrical vehicles from mainland China come to Macau and do it themselves. They are external newcomers to the market.”This could negatively impact Macau’s domestic automotive industry.

In addition, Macau’s energy infrastructure may struggle to accommodate widespread electric vehicle charging. As Trindade noted, successful adoption requires “policy from the Macau government to make this possible and incentivize diversification in the industry.” Electric vehicles present an opportunity to improve environmental and economic sustainability in Macau, but also demand coordinated policy solutions to maximize benefits and mitigate disruptions.While electric vehicles are growing in popularity in Macau, many roadblocks remain to widespread adoption, according to economist Jose Luis de Sales Marques. Registration data from July 2024 shows electric vehicles made up less than 30% of new car sales, suggesting market penetration is still relatively low.

Sales Marques noted the lack of public charging infrastructure as a key challenge. “Many old buildings in Macau are just not able to provide charging posts,” he said, and setting them up requires overcoming significant bureaucracy. Without convenient places to charge, electric cars remain impractical for most residents.

Higher upfront costs also dissuade many consumers, Sales Marques said. While fiscal incentives lower the price difference compared to gas cars, electric vehicles are still more expensive. He explained the premium can only be justified “if the car will be used for long trips, mostly outside of Macau.” Running costs are also impacted by Macau’s relatively more expensive electricity compared to mainland China.

Given these issues around infrastructure, pricing and operating costs, Sales Marques argued more research is still needed on policies like taxes based on vehicle power. A sustainable long-term framework must consider both energy efficiency and safety to maximize the benefits of electric vehicle adoption to Macau. Significant barriers clearly remain before they become the norm on local roads.

While EV adoption is growing rapidly in Macau, supported by favorable tax policies, some question if incentives could be better structured to maximize environmental benefits rather than disproportionately helping wealthy buyers. As the market continues to boom, stakeholders will need to address challenges around public charging availability, vehicle costs, and long-term fiscal planning to ensure electric mobility solutions are accessible and sustainable for the broader community. Victoria Chan