The city recorded 15,824 wholesale and retail establishments, market stalls and fixed street stalls operating in 2022, an increase of 935 year-on-year, according to the Statistics and Census Service. The total number of persons engaged rose 2,330 to 65,269. Receipts and expenditure of Wholesale & Retail Trade dropped 6.4% and 3.3% year-on-year to MOP105.01 billion and MOP99.97 billion respectively.

Related