Williams wins 2023 Macau Snooker Masters

Welsh player Mark Williams clinched the title at the 2023 Macau Snooker Masters last week. The final afternoon session saw Williams hold a lead of 5-3 against England’s Jack Lisowski, maintaining that advantage through the evening session to secure a 9-6 victory. Expressing his satisfaction with the result, Williams praised Lisowski’s commendable performance. Eight of the world’s top snooker players, including world No.1 Ronnie O’Sullivan and China’s Ding Junhui, competed in the event.

