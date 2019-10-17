Woman bitten by snake at UM campus

A Filipino woman of about 40 years of age was bitten by a snake yesterday afternoon at the campus of the University of Macau (UM) located in Hengqin, as reported by both the university’s student online publication, Orange Post, and the public broadcaster Radio Macau. The incident took place on a lawn at the campus. According to the statement given by the victim to the Fire Services, while she was traversing the lawn, she was bitten by a relatively small green snake. She suffered a mild injury and was awake while being taken to the hospital. The snake had disappeared when the Fire Service arrived at the scene.

MUST holds autumn career fair

The Macau University of Science and Technology’s (MUST) “Autumn Career Fair” opened on Tuesday, offering nearly 2,000 positions of employment or internship to its students. More than 100 companies from the Greater Bay Area, of which more than 30 were from Zhuhai, set up booths at the fair to attract students. The university’s vice presidents, Lin Zhijun, encouraged students to diversify their interests and skills in order to enhance their competitiveness and prepare for their career development. Lin also reiterated that under the guidance of the Macau and central governments, the university has been nurturing high-caliber graduates. This year, it will see nearly 2,000 undergraduates and 1,300 post-graduates awarded degrees by the university.