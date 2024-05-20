Woman caught in virtual currency scam

A local middle-aged woman has been caught in a commission-earning scam involving purchasing virtual currencies online, and reportedly lost RMB2,000. Authorities have reported the victim’s social platform received a message from a stranger, saying he wanted someone to purchase virtual currency on his behalf for which he would pay a 10% commission per transaction. Hoping for a profit, the victim purchased 293 virtual currencies for RMB2,000 on the virtual currency trading platform. After transferring the virtual currency to the other party as instructed, the victim was blocked.

