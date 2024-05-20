A local middle-aged woman has been caught in a commission-earning scam involving purchasing virtual currencies online, and reportedly lost RMB2,000. Authorities have reported the victim’s social platform received a message from a stranger, saying he wanted someone to purchase virtual currency on his behalf for which he would pay a 10% commission per transaction. Hoping for a profit, the victim purchased 293 virtual currencies for RMB2,000 on the virtual currency trading platform. After transferring the virtual currency to the other party as instructed, the victim was blocked.
Woman caught in virtual currency scam
