Woman falls to her death from Hac Sa apartment building

A 63-year-old woman died this week after falling from the rooftop of the Hellene Garden apartment building in Hac Sa beach.

According to information provided by the Judiciary Police (PJ), the woman was a resident of the building, and after climbing onto the rooftop for unknown reasons was threatening to jump.

The PJ said that the authorities had been warned with an emergency call at 2:08 p.m. on September 9. A Fire Services team was deployed to address the situation.

The police representative told the Times that firemen arrived at 2:15 p.m. and spotted the woman standing on an air conditioner unit near the rooftop. They immediately started to prepare rescue equipment.

Although the team had members on the rooftop and members preparing equipment on the ground for the rescue, including an air cushion, a few minutes later, the woman fell from the upper floor and onto a lower floor terrace sustaining fatal injuries.

The woman’s last moments and her fatal fall were captured on camera by at least one person from the building complex and shared on social media almost immediately.

According to local health authorities, in the first six months of this year, 29 suicides have been recorded, representing a 9.4% drop compared to the previous year.

According to the official figures, the number of suicides has increased from 72 in 2017 to 81 in 2018.

When the results from the first half of the year were released, the Health Bureau (SSM) stated that the causes of suicide “are complex and often involve mental illness, psychological factors, socioeconomic factors, family factors, and human relationship factors as well as biological and genetic factors.”

Early last month, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, also addressed the suicide figures, noting that the significant growth in previous years was related to suicides committed by non-residents, citing 2017 as an example, where non-residents accounted for eight cases, while this figure rose to 20 in 2018.

At the same time, the SSM also noted that the number of requests for help and psychiatric appointments has also been growing significantly. This has led the SSM to hire eight new psychiatrists, raising the total number of psychiatrists operating in public hospitals to 17.