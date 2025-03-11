Women suspected of defrauding a friend of an investment

A 43-year-old unemployed mainland woman has been arrested for allegedly posing as a shareholder of a Cotai VIP room and defrauding a female friend of approximately RMB1.37 million in a fake investment scheme, the Judiciary Police (PJ) announced.

The suspect, who had known the victim for over two years, reportedly convinced her to invest in the VIP room in Cotai, promising a monthly profit of 4%.

In May of last year, the victim was taken to the VIP lounge and subsequently transferred a total of RMB1.547 million to the suspect’s designated mainland account. While the victim initially received RMB167,000 in profits, she later discovered the suspect had financial issues and demanded her investment back.

The suspect repeatedly delayed repayment, prompting the victim to report the case to authorities.

PJ confirmed the suspect was not a shareholder of the VIP room.

She was intercepted last Friday at the Macau Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, where she refused to cooperate.

Officers also found a forged Hong Kong resident identity card in her possession, which she allegedly purchased online for RMB1,000 to falsely demonstrate financial capability for immigration purposes. VC