Wong won’t speculate on secretary job in next gov’t

The Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, has declined to confirm the possibility of his taking over the position of Secretary of Administration and Justice, currently held by Sonia Chan. However, asked about the rumor yesterday, Wong would also not refute the possibility.

“As a [current] Secretary, I think that my main task is to perform my job well,” answered Wong. “I am not thinking of what post I will take in the future but, instead, I will continue to dedicate all my efforts to this current position and to perform my job well.”

“What will happen in the coming term is a matter for the government, so I cannot confirm that at this moment.”

The question of Wong’s position in a future administration was raised after Ho Iat Seng was formally elected to be the next Chief Executive.

Rumors started circulating in the media as well as on social media about who could be part of the new government. Wong was raised as a potential candidate to take over the Secretariat for Administration and Justice, a position currently held by Chan.

Chief Executive-elect Ho has said he is not yet ready to inform the public of his preference for secretaries, but that any candidate would need to be diligent and corruption-free. RM