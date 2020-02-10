Work suspension for civil servants to last another week

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has ordered all non-essential civil servants to remain at home, as their exemption from work has been extended until the end of this week, in order to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the executive order Ho signed, only civil servants in essential departments will work. Other civil servants must stay at home and avoid leaving their homes.

This is the second full week the government has suspended work for the SAR’s civil servants, except for those working in emergency services.

During the work exemption period, public departments will only provide emergency and basic services.

Before the Chinese New Year holiday ended, the local government implemented measures that called on civil servants working in non-essential services to stay home.

The Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong Weng Chon, had also previously asked civil servants to stay at home during the holiday extension, “decided in consideration of disease prevention and control.”

On a separate note, Macau residents wishing to go to Hong Kong or have been to the mainland in the 14 days prior to the date of their intended arrival in Hong Kong will be subjected to Hong Kong’s 14-day quarantine measure.

The measure applies to all people who have been to the mainland in the 14 days prior to entering Hong Kong.

The Macau government is also calling on the local community to “stay united during this critical moment in disease-control work.” LV