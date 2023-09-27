Wynn joins Broadway Asia for new resident show

Gaming operator Wynn has announced a strategic partnership with Broadway Asia to create the conceptual design for a new resident show that will soon become an integral part of the future Wynn Theater at Wynn Palace in Macau.

In a statement, the group said that through this new partnership, Wynn and Broadway Asia will “collaborate on the concept and initial development of a world-class resident show.”

Most recently, Broadway International Group launched a multi-year international tour of The Sound of Music, which included live performances in Macau in August for an almost sold out run of the show.

Other select global productions include Immersive Great Gatsby, Anastasia, Beetlejuice, Journey Experience NYC, forthcoming productions of the Marilyn Monroe Hollywood Experience, and the Broadway national tour of the Lincoln Center production of My Fair Lady.

Linda Chen, president and vice chair of the Board of Wynn Macau, Limited, said of the new collaboration, “With the establishment of a sensational new resident show at Wynn, our goal is to showcase Macau as a top-tier destination for culture and entertainment.”

Marc Routh, president and executive producer of Broadway Asia said, “Together, we are crafting a resident show that is set to be the first of its kind in the world, and will soon captivate audiences around the globe. […] This new partnership in Macau gives us the opportunity to expand the boundaries of entertainment to a wider audience.”

For 25 years, theatrical productions by the Broadway International Group partners have performed in more than 60 countries and garnered over 50 Tony, Olivier, Grammy Awards and many more global accolades.

Under the gaming operator’s 10-year concession license, the group has committed to invest MOP17.8 billion, of which around 93% would be for the diversification of non-gaming projects, as well as for the expansion of attractions for the international market.