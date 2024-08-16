Wynn opens medical center expanding wellness options

Wynn Palace has launched the EliteKinesio Medical Centre, the first full-service medical facility within a Macau spa.

Located at The Spa at Wynn Palace, the center is a first-of-its-kind in the territory. Managed in collaboration with physical therapist Cary Lam, it provides customized treatment plans focusing on areas such as pain management, injury prevention, and improved sleep quality.

Therapies at the EliteKinesio Center include musculoskeletal care, injury rehabilitation, fascia manipulation and programs for strengthening core muscles and cardiovascular fitness. All services are conducted individually under an on-site therapist’s supervision.

In addition to expanded health offerings, The Spa at Wynn Palace has also introduced four new “touchless well-being enhancements,” being float therapy, red light therapy, vibration and sound therapy, and cryotherapy.

A Wynn Macau spokesperson said the upgrades aim to support Macau’s developing “Big Health” industry as part of the economy’s medical tourism diversification.

The facilities provide Macau residents and international visitors with specialized care options. They mark Wynn’s continuing efforts to advance health and wellness in Macau through innovative programs and collaborations with entities like the University of Macau. VC