Wynn Organizes International Sports Events to Bolster Macao’s Development of “Sports + Tourism”

Wynn has been persistently introducing global sports events to Macao in support of the SAR Government’s “tourism +” policy and is dedicated to contributing to the city’s economic diversification. By hosting various sports tournaments and exchange activities, Wynn hopes to deepen cross-industry cooperation and support the introduction of more international sports events to Macao. Wynn also continues to provide uplifting sports training opportunities for local young people in a bid to develop a sports industrial chain with local characteristics.

Snooker Masters Gathers World Elite Players to Promote Macao as a City of Global Sports Events

Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A. is proud to present the “2023 Macau Snooker Masters” to be held in Wynn Palace’s Meeting Rooms from December 25 to 29 with the support of the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR, overseen by StarMac Entertainment & Production Limited, and co-organized by the Macao Billiards General Association and Sailing Up Sports. Eight world elite snooker players will compete in this event for the championship prize money of GBP 150,000. The competitors are none other than Ronnie O’Sullivan, a seven-time World Snooker Championship winner; Ding Jun Hui, the first Asian player to top the world snooker ranking; Marco Fu, a Hong Kong player recognized as a Global Outstanding Chinese Youth; Judd Trump; Jack Lisowski; Mark Williams; Kyren Wilson; and Si Jia Hui.

The “Snooker Masters” underscores Wynn’s commitment to introducing and hosting more top-tier sports events in Macao to further cultivate a sports industry infused with local characteristics. In addition to inviting local residents and international tourists to experience the culture and appeal of Macao as a city of global sports events, which realizes the integrated development of tourism and leisure sports industries, the event also enriches the city as a World Center of Tourism and Leisure and enhances its international image.

3×3 World Tour and Greater Bay Area Tournament Held in Macao to Elevate Sports Industry

To support the development of signature sports events with regional characteristics, boost the diversification of Macao’s sports tourism and strengthen sports exchange in the Greater Bay Area, this year Wynn will once again sponsor the ‘3×3 Greater Bay Area Basketball Tournament’ jointly organized by the Sports Bureau and StarMac Entertainment & Production Limited. The tournament this year will only take place in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hengqin and Macao with the finals to be staged at the World Heritage attraction Ruins of St. Paul’s between 25 and 29 October, definitely showcasing the vitality and excitement of street basketball toward residents and tourists.

In addition, Wynn has title sponsored the FIBA 3X3 World Tour Macau Masters 2023 held once again in Wynn Palace. This master tournament was organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR and StarMac Entertainment & Production Limited, co-organized by the Macau-China Basketball Association and Absolute 3X3 Basketball Ltd., and title-sponsored by Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A. As a world-level 3×3 basketball tournament initiated by FIBA (International Basketball Federation) and the pinnacle event with the highest-ranking points in the network of FIBA tournaments, the FIBA 3X3 World Tour always attracts attention from media and basketball professionals worldwide. Through hosting the tournament, the organizers hope to strengthen international sports and cultural exchange and introduce worldwide spectators to the vibrant atmosphere of sports events and the rich array of sports elements in Macao, thus further propelling the growth of the local sports industry.

The two-day tournament featured heated games among 14 top-class basketball teams from around the world and reached a crescendo with Ub Huishan NE being crowned champion. The event was complemented with the professional Slam Dunk Contest and the Three-Point Shootout, where former NBA legend Stephon Marbury and former CBA player Ma Jian were invited to rally the crowd and spice up the atmosphere. Wynn hopes to create tourism synergy and attract overseas visitors to join the event and go sightseeing in Macao, thus propelling the development model of sports tourism.

Wynn specially arranged two school outreach activities at Colégio Diocesano de São José 6ª and Hou Kong Middle School, where members from the two top teams Marseille FRA and Ub Huishan NE SRB gave one-on-one guidance and played 3×3 friendly matches with the students. Moreover, the students were also given an introduction to the history and international tournament rules of 3×3 basketball, helping them gain a better understanding of this exciting sport. With the support of the Macao China Physical Teacher Association, Wynn arranged for students from Keang Peng Middle School and Scared Heart Canossian College (English Session) to take outdoor sports classes at the competition venue at Wynn Palace and enjoy an unusual sports experience, in a bid to promote sport for all and propel the growth of the sports industry.

Wynn even went on to organize lively community outreach activities with games and demonstrations hosted by Meng Duo, the famed basketball player known as the “Wade of China,” a former captain of the Chinese men’s basketball national team and a CBA basketball player for 15 years, and FeicaiFC, a basketball KOL with 5 million subscribers. Members from Macau Special Olympics and The Salvation Army (Macau) were also invited to participate in the interactive outreach session and experience the passion and excitement of 3×3 basketball together with the players and members of the public, promoting public engagement in 3×3 basketball and social inclusion.