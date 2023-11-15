Wynn partners with The International Series to bring in golf tournament

Wynn announced a new partnership with The International Series that will introduce a golf tournament to the Macau Golf & Country Club in March 2024, marking Macau’s series debut.

The International Series Macau is a set of 10 events brought to the Asian Tour through a historic USD300 million investment with LIV Golf.

Golfing superstars, including five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith, and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia have attended The International Series stage throughout the season.

A special press conference to announce the partnership and dates was held at the Wynn Macau, with 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell, and 2023 International Series Order of Merit leader Andy Ogletree all in attendance.

Rahul Singh, head of The International Series, said, “The International Series offers a dynamic platform with a proven track record for attracting big names. I would like to express my gratitude to Wynn Macau for allowing us to break new ground in Macau, helping the Asian Tour and LIV Golf continue to develop what is now becoming the highest-level golf tournament series in Asia.”

International Series Macau is set to become an integral part of The International Series’ third season and stands as one of the most elite international sporting events to take place in Macau. LV