Wynn Showcases an Art Spectacular to Enhance Cultural Tourism Experiences

Widely acknowledged for the inception and support of cultural and artistic activities of many stripes, Wynn is committed to promoting and popularising art and culture in Macao. In support of the half year-long ‘Art Macao’ initiative – a mega international arts and cultural event of gigantic proportions employing as its ‘canvas’ multiple locations around the city – Wynn has, typically, dived in at the deep end by organising a series of art promotion activities spanning several months.

‘Wynn — Garden of Earthly Delights’ – which opened to the public on 6th June, 2019 as part of the city’s ‘Art Macao’ programme – takes its theme from Dutch artist Hieronymus Bosch’s stunning masterpiece painted during the Renaissance for an exhibition featuring both modern and contemporary works of art created by many world-renowned artists.

Some of these works are on display in Macao for the very first time, thus ‘Wynn — Garden of Earthly Delights’ gives visitors an unparalleled opportunity to interact and enjoy up-close encounters with a variety of pieces. While paintings may be very much to the fore, intellectually-stretching installations and digital art also strongly vie for attention, with each work reflecting the unique – and very diverse – cultural styles of the artists, transporting exhibition-goers to a fascinating world of innovation and creativity designed to provoke.

Celebrating 20th anniversary of Macao’s return to motherland

More importantly, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Macao Special Administrative Region’s return to the motherland, Wynn specially created the ‘Love in Wynn: Outdoor Art Space’ featuring the work of invited local graffiti artist Lam Ka Hou and oil painter Leong Wan Si.

Themed ‘Human Paradise’ and ‘Leisure Garden’, the artists’ works boldly proclaim their personal feelings on the city’s achievements over the 20 years since the return of the Macao Special Administrative Region to the motherland, as well as reflecting their expectations of Macao’s future. Together, they have created a large-scale 20-metre stereoscopic illusion art installation.

Another highlight of the art space assigned by Wynn is the giant three-dimensional Chinese character ‘Love’ created by local designers, which features an interactive element that promotes environmental protection expressing Wynn’s blessings to Macao on the 20th anniversary of its return to the motherland.

Collaborating with Macao Local Artists

In addition, Wynn has partnered with local artists and curators to present an art exhibition entitled ‘Wynn — Post Haywain’, showcasing a series of artworks created by local artists, continually adding artistic and cultural vitality to Macao as well as supporting its local cultural and creative development.

The exhibition – featuring oil paintings, photography and sculptures created by famous local artists Choi Su Weng, Wu Chong Wai and Rusty Fox – speaks to an invisible realism and the revelation of the essence of beauty, and offers an opportunity for both Macao residents and tourists to expand their appreciation of art.

Co-curated by Wynn and Blanc Art Macau, ‘Wynn — Post Haywain’ contextualises Macao’s vibrant development over the past two decades. Themed ‘Post Haywain’, the exhibition picks through the changes and current situation in today’s society via a series of contemporary art pieces in the hope that the development of contemporary art in Macao will usher in a new, exciting chapter.

Art docent training programme

To provide a superior experience for exhibition-goers, Wynn co-operated with the Macao Heritage Ambassadors Association to develop an art docent training programme. More than 40 Wynn team members participated in the programme, who underwent professional docent training arranged by the Association, following which they were invited to provide guided tour services to people from all walks of life, including schools and social groups in Macao.

Fostering artistic and cultural exchanges

Wynn also hosted two art seminars to promote and popularise culture and art in Macao, with international art curators and internationally acclaimed artists serving as keynote speakers. The events attracted diverse participation from more than 100 teachers and students, young people, art enthusiasts and professionals from a vast cross-section of society, with the ultimate objective of further enhancing the general public’s understanding of and participation in art.