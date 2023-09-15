Wynn to showcase supercars, Chinese wine amid new marketing branding

A supercar exhibition and a Chinese wine competition will be held under new branding, local resort operator Wynn Resorts S.A. announced on Wednesday evening.

Officially referred to as Wynn Signature, it now presents as a lifestyle brand, the resort operator added.

From October 1 to end-November this year, the Wynn Signature – 2023 Hypercar Exhibition will display 16 limited-edition supercars at the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau integrated resorts.

The resort operator boasted that the exhibition will offer close-up views of these supercars, some of which are being presented for the first time in Macau. These cars will include McLaren’s first-ever GT McLaren Speedtail; Bugatti’s ultimate piece – the Bugatti Chiron; and the Pagani Huayra BC, of which there is only 20 units worldwide.

Meanwhile, early next year, the resort operator will hold a Chinese grape wine competition to present a satisfactory range of Chinese vino and promote China as a new vineyard.

The “Wynn Signature – Chinese Wine Competition,” is set to take place from March to April 2024 and will serve as a platform for Mainland Chinese wine industry professionals to network and promote the future development of China’s wine industry.

Wynn will invite a number of wine experts from China and abroad to serve on a judging panel to award the most outstanding Chinese wines, wineries and individuals who have contributed to the wine industry both in China and internationally.

The competition will establish a platform for advancing China’s wine industry by building greater networking opportunities and forging new collaborations, while also giving Chinese wine global recognition, expanding markets and promoting cross-industry integration.

The resort operator also emphasized that the new branding will bring together the world’s top brands to present epicurean, resort and other experiences, aiming to attract a more esteemed clientele.