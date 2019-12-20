Xi visits Portuguese-speaking countries’ trade platform

President Xi Jinping visited different sectors in the SAR yesterday, including the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex and the Government Integrated Services Building in the Northern District.

The aim of the visits was to present the president with aspects of Macau’s public services, economic development, education programs and urban planning.

As cited in a statement issued by the Government Information Bureau, the president affirmed the city’s functions in serving China and Portuguese-speaking countries, adding that the Portuguese-speaking countries enjoyed “huge potential” in terms of their scope for development.

While at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex, the president was briefed about the latest progress in the city’s developmental, including the effort to boost the SAR’s role as a commercial and trade cooperation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

President Xi was also shown a video explaining Macau’s urban planning, and was briefed by the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, on the progress of the relevant construction work.

While at the Government Integrated Services Building yesterday morning, the president was also seen having brief conversations with those at the service counters.

Secretary for Administration and Justice, Sonia Chan, briefed him about the types of service available at the government center at the site.

President Xi also also spoke to 11 college students from different countries covered by the Belt and Road initiative; while his wife, Madame Peng Liyuan, paid a separate visit to the Institute for Tourism Studies. LV