Xia Baolong on a seven-day visit to Macau for economic and social updates

Xia Baolong, director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, will begin a seven-day visit to Macau from today to gain a better understanding of the latest developments in Macau’s society and economy.

The visit, which comes a year after Xia’s last trip to the region, is seen as a testament to the central authorities’ support for Macau, according to a statement from the local government.

Xia is also the director of the Hong Kong and Macau Work Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

In a statement, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng expressed gratitude to the central government and welcomed Xia’s upcoming visit.

The SAR government has pledged to make proper arrangements to ensure the success of Xia’s visit.

The trip is expected to provide insights into Macau’s current situation, as the region continues to navigate the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the local economy.

As Xia engages with various stakeholders during his stay, his observations and findings are likely to inform future policy decisions aimed at supporting Macau’s ongoing development and prosperity, the government said.