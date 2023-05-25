Xia pinpoints six key areas, applauds Macau gov’t

National official Xia Baolong, currently in Macau, has pinpointed six key areas of governance during a meeting with local officials and heads of the legislature and judiciary.

Xia is the director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

The first area is to “make greater achievements in completely, accurately and unwaveringly upholding ‘One country, two systems’.

Xia said “the successful practice of ‘One country, two systems’ in Macau tells us that as long as we firmly believe in and practice ‘One country, two systems’, the vitality and excellence of ‘One country, two systems’ will be fully revealed.”

He hoped “the majority of compatriots in Macau would cherish [the policy], better and organically combine the maintenance of the central government’s overall governance power with the guarantee of a high degree of autonomy, defend the bottom line of the ‘One country’ principle and always maintain the constitutional order established by the Constitution and the Basic Law.”

His second area was about defending national security.

“Safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests are the highest principles of ‘One country, two systems’,” he said, adding that safeguarding national security is a constant task.

Macau’s entire leadership and the local National Security Commission should accurately implement the amended National Security Law. Supportive legislation should also be developed.

“Education on national security should be promoted to construct a defence line for national security,” Xia said.

The third area was about the construction of patriotic power. Xia said “the foremost reason behind the successful implementation of ‘One country, two systems’ in Macau is that people in Macau have long possessed patriotic traditions, as well as a strong sense of national recognition, belonging and ethnic pride.”

He demanded further work be done in “committing to and promoting patriotism and implementing ‘patriots governing Macau,’ which should be crystal clear at all times,” in addition to supporting the “refinement of Macau’s electoral system to ensure that the power of governance is firmly in the grip of patriots.”

The fourth area was about doing more to adequately diversify Macau’s economy.

“The way to Macau’s long-term prosperity and stability is by diversifying its economy,” Xia said. “It is also necessary to improve Macau’s economic durability and ability to withstand risks.”

He said the Macau government should refine and strengthen Macau’s role as the center, the platform and the base.

Innovative industries should be nurtured and a sustainable structure of industries that fit Macau’s reality should be constructed.

The business environment should be constantly enhanced to attract professionals, techniques, technologies, innovation, research and improvements in competitiveness.

The fifth was to improve exploration on Hengqin.

Xia said Macau should “firmly grip the opportunities from the construction of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the key in innovations of systems and mechanisms.”

Effort should be exerted with focus and power to eradicate hurdles, while negotiations should be timely conducted, so as to turn Hengqin into the new platform for Macau’s economic diversification.

Sixth, the government should strive for greater achievements in improving its governance.

Xia said governance should be streamlined to meet the new requirements of modern society. Science, precision and efficiency should be introduced in policy-making, social administration and public services respectively.

He made special remarks on helping young people resolve actual difficulties.

The national official also commended Ho’s government in five areas, including refining national security and laws, strengthening management of the casino industry, taking new steps toward adequate economic diversification, succeeding in disease control and integrating into national development.

In response, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng pledged the government would from top to bottom implement Xia’s six requirements.

He said that by far in this year, “with the strong support of the central government and mainland provinces and cities, […] the majority of Macau residents have seized the opportunity and forged ahead together. The overall economic development situation has stabilized and improved, and the overall social situation has remained harmonious and stable.”

“The government will work with Macau residents to make persistent efforts to comprehensively promote new progress in various undertakings and strive to lay a solid foundation for next year’s celebration of the 25th anniversary of Macau’s return to the motherland,” Ho added.

The five Secretaries have also issued respective statements on their firm stances in following Central People’s Government’s leadership.

Xia provides guidance to AL, says president

The director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council, Xia Baolong, visited the Legislative Assembly (AL) yesterday to provide guidance, the AL’s president, Kou Hoi In, said in a media briefing after the visit.

Xia, who is currently touring Macau and meeting with several high-ranked government officials and governmental institutions, visited the AL yesterday morning.

In the media briefing that followed, Kou said that during the visit, Xia learned about the AL’s operation, the legislative process and the role of supervision over the government’s work. He was also briefed on ongoing and upcoming legislative work.

Xia continued to express the central government’s support to the local government and institutions, saying lawmakers have been performing their duties diligently to support the executive’s work according to the law.

Xia also thanked the lawmakers for voting unanimously to pass the National Security Law, which he said contributed to the stability of China and Macau.

Kou noted the AL is supporting the government and its institutions to “maintain a long-term prosperity and stability for Macau” and to promote a “steady and long-term development of the ‘One country, two systems’” concept in Macau.”

Without providing any examples, the AL’s president said Xia’s visit has provided the AL and its members “guidance” for future work. RM