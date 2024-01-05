YOHO Treasure Island Resorts World Hotel delays opening

Macau YOHO Treasure Island Resorts World Hotel has delayed its opening to Jan. 26, the company announced on its website. Currently in its soft opening phase, the opening was scheduled to be on Dec. 15. Previously, JLL announced that the property will house Galeries Lafayette, a French premium department store with a 128-year history and 65 locations worldwide; UFC Gym, and POP MART, among others, as well as the first Bona International Cinema. This will include two separate hotels once fully operational: “YOHO Treasure Island Hotel” and “YOHO Resorts World Hotel”.

