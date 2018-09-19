Young Entrepreneur Incubation Center with over 60 projects running

The Macau Young Entrepreneur Incubation Center (MYEIC) run by the public company Parafuturo de Macau Investment and Development Limited approved last year a total of 84 startup projects from 109 initial submissions. From these, around 60 projects are already in development, the director of the center, Wilson Lam, said yesterday ahead of a talk from legal expert Luís Roquette Geraldes.

According to Lam, from the 60 projects currently running, the technology sector occupies a total of around 46 percent, exhibition and events is accountable for 4 percent, hospitality 19 percent and cultural industries occupy a share of 11 percent.

In the talk held yesterday afternoon, Geraldes provided a breakdown of the 10 most typical entrepreneur mistakes, in an attempt to highlight issues that in his opinion are “easy to prevent” but difficult to resolve, and can influence the overall success of a project. RM

