Young man found dead in hotel room

A non-local young man was found dead in a hotel room in Cotai, suspected of suicide. The Judiciary Police are investigating, currently treating the case as a body discovery pending forensic examination. Hotel staff discovered the man in the bathroom after check-out time. No signs of struggle or suspicious injuries were found. Authorities urge the public to care for their mental health and seek support if needed by calling Caritas’ Life Hope hotline (2852 5222) or the Social Welfare Bureau’s counseling hotline (2826 1126).

