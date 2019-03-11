Young women less inclined than men to want children

Local women between 26 and 35 years old have a lower inclination to want to have children than their male counterparts, according to a recent survey by the Macau Women’s Association.

The association interviewed 1,309 local women between 26 and 35 years old in January. Most of the respondents were married, with two children or fewer.

Most respondents felt that the lack of living space was primarily responsible for the decline in childbearing intentions, followed by economic and personal factors such as high childrearing expenses, occupational demands, insufficient time for taking care of children and parenting problems.

The survey concluded that women’s childbearing intentions were significantly lower than those of men. Women believed they faced obstacles such as having insufficient time to live, increased social competition, a lack of parent-child facilities, concerns about having children, loss of freedom, among other factors.

The results also showed 70 percent of respondents thought the government was providing insufficient support for families with children. Respondents thought the government should increase housing supply.

More than 65 percent of respondents believe that having two children is the most ideal situation.

Overall, childbearing intention is at a low to moderate level, the association concluded. JZ

