Youth squash championship crowns Malaysian players

The 26th Asian Junior Squash Individual Championship was held in Macau for the first time, filling the courts of the Macau Dome and the Sports Complex of the University of Macau.

The competition, which attracted a total of 217 Asian youth players to Macau, had its finals on Saturday. The Malaysian competitors dominated, winning five out of the eight categories.

Divided into four age groups and a total of eight categories, including male and female sections, the finals crowned the best of the tournament in the categories of under-13, under-15, under-17, and under-19.

In the final U19 category, Malaysian Chan Yiwen beat her compatriot Aifa Binti Azman for the win. The male U19 category was won by Indian player Veer Chotrani, who beat his compatriot Yash Fadte in the final.

In the categories for U17 players, the winners were Nathan Kueh Tze Bing from Malaysia and Chan Sin Yuk from Hong Kong, while Aira Binti Azman from Malaysia won the female U15 category, and Mohammad Hamza Khan from Pakistan won the U15 male category.

Another Malaysian national won the youngest of the categories (U13) when Wong Lee Hong beat Christopher M Buraga from the Philippines in the male category, while Malaysian Anrie Goh Chu Yu beat Hong Kong’s Kwong Ena in the female U13 final.

The best Macau representative was Leong Ieng Lam in the female U17 category, who reached the finals but lost to Sri Lanka’s Yeheni Vonara Kuruppu.