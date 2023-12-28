ZAPE Kun Iam statue closed for maintenance until April

The Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre, more commonly known as the Kun Iam Statue at ZAPE District, is now closed for maintenance, which is expected to conclude in early April next year. The closure affects the exhibition center, the outdoor ring, and the causeway. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) noted that inquiries can be made by calling 87919814 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Tuesdays to Sundays. The 50-ton statue is made up of approximately 50 bronze castings, measuring 20 meters tall.

