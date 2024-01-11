Zhuhai railway to open Zhuhai to Hengqin station

The Zhuhai intercity railway has put in place a new timetable for a transitional period and will temporarily open the section of track from Zhuhai Station to Hengqin Station. From yesterday, Hengqin Station has added more trains traveling to and from Guangzhou South Railway Station with stops at Zhuhai Station, Zhongshan North Station, Zhongshan Station, Xiaolan Station, Shunde Station, and other stations. During the transitional period, a total of 9 trains will run daily from Guangzhou South Railway Station to Hengqin Station, all of which will have numbers starting with “C76”.

