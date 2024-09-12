Zodiac banknotes exchangeable from Sept. 16

Macau’s Monetary Authority announced yesterday that residents can begin exchanging four previously issued Zodiac banknotes from Monday, Sept. 16. This exchange includes the Rat, Ox, Tiger, and Rabbit banknotes, which have been popular among collectors and residents.

The online registration process for the exchange has been completed, confirming that each registered Macau resident can exchange up to 15 pieces of each banknote from participating banks, for a total of 120 banknotes, with an exchange cap of MOP1,200. Notably, the exchange must be conducted in a single transaction, with no option to exchange individual types separately.

The exchange period runs from Sept. 16 to Dec. 6, 2024. Residents are reminded to bring the necessary documents and funds when visiting their chosen bank or to authorize a representative for the exchange.

Exchange locations include the Bank of China (BOC), Banco Nacional Ultrmarino (BNU), ICBC (Macau), Tai Fung Bank, OCBC Bank, Luso International Bank, Banco Commercial de Macao (BCM), China Construction Bank Macau Branch, and China Guangfa Bank Macau Branch.

For further details, residents can visit the Monetary Authority’s website or contact their hotline at 2856 5071 or 2856 5072 during business hours. NS