Zone A: Lot B9 housing project ready for residents

Lot B9 public housing construction on Zone A landfill is complete, according to the city’s public works website. This is the third building finished in Zone A following community centers at Lot B6 and an earlier project at Lot B10. The new complex includes 642 one-to-three bedroom apartments. Residents will have access to 583 parking spaces for cars and motorcycles located in the basement. The developments in Zone A represent ongoing efforts to convert the former landfill into housing and facilities for the growing neighborhood.

