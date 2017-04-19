Easter saw a 5.6pct increase in number of tourists

According to the figures provided by the Public Security Police Force (PSP), Macau registered a total of 427,254 tourist arrivals during the four-day Easter holidays on April 14 to 17, marking an increase of 5.6 percent compared with the last Easter holidays in 2016.

Total visitor arrivals from the Greater China markets increased by 5.1 percent to a record of 384,000.

The percentage of growth was recorded as 6.5 percent and 4.1 percent for the Mainland and Hong Kong markets, whereas Taiwanese visitor arrivals in Macau dropped by 10.3 percent.

For visitor arrivals from the other markets, a double-digit growth of 10.9 percent was recorded.

PSP released data which shows that 2.151 million crossings were registered during the four-day holiday at Macau’s seven immigration checkpoints.

As usual, the most used checkpoint was the Border Gate, with 773,098 arrivals and 785,548 departures. The Outer Harbor Ferry Terminal recorded 134,013 arrivals and 120,425 departures.

Yesterday, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, said that the main tourist source during the last Easter Holiday was Hong Kong, although a more detailed analysis will only be completed later. She also expressed high expectations for the Labor Day holiday.