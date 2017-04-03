Environment | MIECF concludes with positive feedback

The three-day 2017 Macau International Environment Co-operation Forum and Exhibition (MIECF) came to a close on Saturday, marking the event’s first full decade as a “Green Platform”.

According to a statement by the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the event has “gradually become a major fixture for the international environmental industry.”

In marking the 10th anniversary of MIECF, this year’s event focused on “Innovative Green Development for a Sustainable Future.”

The Environmental Protection Bureau of the MSAR and the Environmental Protection Department of Guangdong Province signed an agreement known as “2017-2020 Agreement on Environmental Protection Co-operation between Guangdong and Macau.” The agreement aims to promote closer collaboration on environmental issues between Macau and it’s neighboring province.

Organizers also collaborated with the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the Ministry of Environmental Protection to organize a session titled “The Blueprint for Innovative Green Development.”

This year’s exhibition area was of similar size to last year’s event, said organizers. Additionally, a new “Showcase Area for Innovative Environmental Protection Technologies” was set up inside this year’s Macao Pavilion to highlight new green technologies, products and services.

The Beijing and Czech Pavilions both debuted this year, as organizers invited exhibitors from both countries to display their respective green products and services in a specialized manner. Meanwhile, the European Pavilion showcased 30 green technology companies.

Conference attendees hailed mainly from the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region and the European Union. During a session on the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region cooperation, Jiang Xiaoting, the president of Sichuan Province Environmental Science Association, shared his experiences from recent trips to Portugal and Brazil.

Separately, IPIM arranged a trip to the city of Zhongshan in Guangdong Province on April 1 (Saturday) for delegations from the EU, Portuguese-speaking countries and Macau that attended the conference.

Achim Steiner, a former executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme and current international vice-chair of the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development, was the keynote speaker this year. He discussed public policy and incentives regarding environmental matters, analyzed several cases and shared his views on environmental strategies and technologies.

A total of eight sessions were held at the “Green Forum.” 50 renowned experts from the environmental sector were invited, including activists, business leaders from multinational enterprises and regional policymakers. These experts came from mainland China, the United States, Australia, Brazil, the U.K., Israel, Japan, Portugal, Thailand, Hong Kong and Macau.

They hosted in-depth discussions on various topics, including innovative green development policies, business strategies for manufacturing industries, tourism in coastal regions and cities and green buildings.

Meanwhile, China’s Ministry of Science and Technology hosted the “Showcase Area for the 12th Five-Year Plan Environmental Technology Achievements” exhibition, highlighting national technological developments. IPIM said the segment covered “breakthrough technology solutions in air quality monitoring and air pollution control,” among others.

A “Green Public Day” was held on the final day of the conference, opening the event to the public. Organizers hosted activities for parents and children, as well as performances, creating “a lively atmosphere at the venue.”

Potted plants were distributed on-site to encourage the public to experience a green lifestyle. The organizers also opened an “Eco-

Market”, which sold eco-friendly products.

The 11th MIECF will be held from April 12 to 14, 2018.