‘Poster Design from Berlin’ exhibition to open soon

The ‘Anschlag Berlin – Poster Design from Berlin’ exhibition, organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), will open at the Tap Seac Gallery on Tuesday at 6.30 p.m. and feature a total of 70 posters by 35 designers from several Berlin-based design studios.

To complement the exhibition, the Cultural Affairs Bureau will organize a seminar entitled “From Berlin to Macau: Designer’s stage.”

With its rich historical background and cultural uniqueness, Berlin provides an environment for designers to enhance their creativity by allowing the coexistence of multiple design ideas. The posters featured in this exhibition are works inspired by the Zeitgeist Movement and contemporary Berlin, created by designers from renowned Berlin-based design studios, including Cyan, LSD, HeSign, EPS51, Ruddigkeit, Ariane Spanier, Fons Hickmann m23, and Surface, among others.

The exhibition includes posters relating to art exhibitions, festivals, concerts, performances and social issues. By sharing works that blend art and design, IC hopes to provide Macanese design professionals with a source of inspiration and an opportunity to exchange ideas. To allow for a more in-depth understanding of this exhibition and Berlin’s graphic design world, IC will also organize a seminar titled “From Berlin to Macau: Designer’s stage”, which will be held on March 15 from 6:30pm to 9.30 p.m. at the Tap Seac Gallery. The seminar will be conducted in English with simultaneous translation into Cantonese.