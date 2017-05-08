Science | UM researchers develop new technology for stem cell storage

The University of Macau (UM) Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) has developed a technology that enables the storage of stem cells at room temperature for at least seven days without the loss of viability or biological activities. According to a statement issued by UM, this new technology does not rely on the traditional cryopreservation method which requires costly equipment and tedious cryopreservation procedures, thus enabling cell storage and transport under ambient conditions.

Under professor Ren-He Xu’s supervision, doctoral student Jiang Bin and postdoctoral researcher Yan Li, both from the FHS, engaged in the research study titled ‘Spheroidal Formation Preserves Human Stem Cells for Prolonged Environment under Ambient Conditions for Facile Storage and Transportation’. Together with the participation of Chris Wong Koon Ho, an assistant professor at the FHS, they successfully developed the new technology. The related paper has been published in “Biomaterials,” a renowned international journal in the field of biological materials.

The study found that preparing human mesenchymal stem cells (hMSC) to form spheroids with the hanging-drop or other methods, can reduce the cell metabolism and increase cell viability. Stored in a sealed vessel filled with regular culture medium, under ambient conditions without oxygen supply, the viability of hMSC in spheroids remained over 90 percent even after 11 days. This method is also applicable to higher pluripotent human embryonic stem cells.

Stem cells are found in various locations of the body such as bone marrow, blood, brain, spinal cord, skin, and corneal limbus. They are responsible for regenerating and repairing damaged tissues and organs in the body. Transplantation of stem cells can restore damaged tissues and organs to their original functions. For this reason, stem cells have significant clinical value. However, they require strict culturing and storage conditions. Extended exposure (over 24 to 48 hours) to unfavorable temperature, humidity, or levels of oxygen and carbon dioxide will cause the cells to gradually lose their functions and viability.

Currently, long-distance cell transport mainly relies on the costly method of cryopreservation. For short-distance transport, cells can be prepared in suspension or adherent culture, but the number of cells that can be transported via this method is limited. Moreover, cell viability decreases dramatically after transport for 48 hours under ambient conditions.

The UM claims that the new technology developed by its researchers can overcome the above limitations. “With this technology, a sufficient dose of stem cells that are being transported can be used in patients without the need to freeze stem cells before transport and to thaw, revive, and proliferate the transported stem cells,” a statement from the institution reads.